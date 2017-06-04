New Mexico woman sentenced for stealing crime funds
The Alamogordo Daily News reports 53-year-old Judy Ratliff was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday, but the court decided to suspended eight and a half years of her sentence. Instead Ratliff will be held at Otero County Detention Center for six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K mart
|2 hr
|K mart is a trash...
|1
|Alamogordo Sears to Close!
|3 hr
|Sabu
|16
|I Listened...
|4 hr
|Good Luck
|48
|Roofing
|9 hr
|Ripped off
|1
|BO's J. V. 's strike again
|12 hr
|Ralph
|9
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Ralph
|490
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Ralph
|727
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC