New Mexico woman sentenced for stealing crime funds

Sunday Jun 4

The Alamogordo Daily News reports 53-year-old Judy Ratliff was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday, but the court decided to suspended eight and a half years of her sentence. Instead Ratliff will be held at Otero County Detention Center for six months.

