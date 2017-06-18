New Mexico Police respond to hostage ...

New Mexico Police respond to hostage situation at pistachio farm

Sunday

Police are negotiating with a suspect believed to be armed inside one of the buildings. It is believed that hostages are also in the building State Police respond to hostage situation at pistachio farm Police are negotiating with a suspect believed to be armed inside one of the buildings.

