New Mexico man facing charges after hostages freed
A New Mexico man was facing assault and other charges Monday after state police said he held more than a dozen people hostage inside a roadside store where he fled after exchanging gunfire with officers. Kaleb Scroggins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake News
|3 hr
|jciringo
|22
|Building an empire
|3 hr
|jciringo
|1
|Pistachio Weenie
|6 hr
|Sabu
|8
|Draining the Swamp
|6 hr
|Dittoe
|15
|I Listened...
|7 hr
|Dittoe
|79
|Six resign from presidential HIV/AIDS council b...
|7 hr
|Dittoe
|3
|Arrest made in McGinn's break-in (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Sergio
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC