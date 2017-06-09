New county logo revealed at meeting

New county logo revealed at meeting

There are 9 comments on the Alamogordo Daily News story from Friday Jun 9, titled New county logo revealed at meeting. In it, Alamogordo Daily News reports that:

New county logo revealed at meeting Otero County Commissioners revealed their winning county logo at their June 8 meeting. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/09/county-rev/382956001/ Otero County Commissioners chose their winning logo to represent Otero County at their Thursday, June 8 meeting.

nothing changes

Alamogordo, NM

#1 Friday Jun 9
Logo should be a crack head holding a cardboard sign on 10th and white sands while a car runs the red light
None

Fullerton, CA

#2 Friday Jun 9
nothing changes wrote:
Logo should be a crack head holding a cardboard sign on 10th and white sands while a car runs the red light
Wow, a bit harsh, but true and funny. The only thing I would add is that the crack head should have a death mask tattooed on his face.
Sabu

Alamogordo, NM

#3 Friday Jun 9
This isn't right, some of you folks are starting to become "funnier" than me! LOL

Yeah, you see them folks out there every day, sad in a way, but I surely cannot support them, never was one for just taking my hard earned money, and then simply giving it away.

It is one ugli-fying aspect of wonderful Alamogordo. How many passing trough must truly shake their heads at our stoplights, and at the entrances to wally world.

I've seen other NM towns just as bad, if not worse in the past. Up in the four corners area once, drunken lost bums just wandering the streets aimlessly.
Silly

Albuquerque, NM

#4 Saturday Jun 10
Isn't there more important issues to deal with? Waste of time per tax money!
DUMB.
Good Luck

Albuquerque, NM

#5 Saturday Jun 10
If they are changing the logo ,to me that means that some outside company got to someone and talked them in to buying all new stickers for everything. Silly waste of money is correct if you ask me.
Stickerman

Alamogordo, NM

#6 Saturday Jun 10
If you haven't noticed. Shenanigans with design and print do most of the county, city decals now. Most was done in house but not amymore but you know how it goes. The city police and city has a new door logo. Now county and the sheriff is going to change colors and car designs as well along with apd doing new uniforms soon with new patches again.
Good Luck

Albuquerque, NM

#7 Saturday Jun 10
Stickerman wrote:
If you haven't noticed. Shenanigans with design and print do most of the county, city decals now. Most was done in house but not amymore but you know how it goes. The city police and city has a new door logo. Now county and the sheriff is going to change colors and car designs as well along with apd doing new uniforms soon with new patches again.
Seems like a really good High School project, but they never asked me .
Laughing

Tularosa, NM

#8 Saturday Jun 10
Good Luck wrote:
<quoted text> Seems like a really good High School project, but they never asked me .
The city needs to spend its money recruiting full sized cops.
Good Luck

Albuquerque, NM

#9 Saturday Jun 10
I went to a west point graduation in up state NY and I swear they must have hired them on size because they were lined up like toy solders . They looked perfect. So much for diversity .
