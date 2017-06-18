Man arrested after 4 hour standoff at pistachioa

The man who allegedly kept police at bay for over 4 hours while holding 13 people and a 3-year-old child hostage surrendered to police today, police said. Man arrested after 4 hour standoff at pistachio ranch The man who allegedly kept police at bay for over 4 hours while holding 13 people and a 3-year-old child hostage surrendered to police today, police said.

