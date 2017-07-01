Let your voice be heard during meetings toa

The Otero County Economic Development Council is inviting residents to share their views on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7. Let your voice be heard during meetings to improve Alamogordo The Otero County Economic Development Council is inviting residents to share their views on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/07/01/let-your-voice-heard-during-meetings-improve-alamogordo/445104001/ The Otero County Economic Development Council along with business leaders is inviting residents to share their views and provide input on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7 at Desert Sun Toyota, 3333 N. White Sands Blvd. ALAMOGORDO - The Otero County Economic Development Council along with Alamogordo civic leaders are inviting ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.