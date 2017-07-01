Let your voice be heard during meetings toa
The Otero County Economic Development Council is inviting residents to share their views on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7. The Otero County Economic Development Council along with business leaders is inviting residents to share their views and provide input on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7 at Desert Sun Toyota, 3333 N. White Sands Blvd. ALAMOGORDO - The Otero County Economic Development Council along with Alamogordo civic leaders are inviting
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
