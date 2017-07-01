Let your voice be heard during meetings toa

Let your voice be heard during meetin...

The Otero County Economic Development Council along with business leaders is inviting residents to share their views and provide input on how to make Alamogordo a better place to live July 6 and 7 at Desert Sun Toyota, 3333 N. White Sands Blvd. ALAMOGORDO - The Otero County Economic Development Council along with Alamogordo civic leaders are inviting ...

