LCPD assists in freeing hostages in Alamogordo

Tuesday Jun 20

LAS CRUCES - A group of officers from the Las Cruces Police Department assisted in the operation that ultimately led to the safe release of 14 hostages held captive for several hours Sunday by a gunman at a popular pistachio farm in Alamogordo.

