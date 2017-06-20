LCPD assists in freeing hostages in Alamogordo
Various officers from LCPD's SWAT and Hostage Negations teams and K-9 unit were dispatched to the hostage scene at McGinn's Pistachio Farm on Sunday LCPD assists in freeing hostages in Alamogordo Various officers from LCPD's SWAT and Hostage Negations teams and K-9 unit were dispatched to the hostage scene at McGinn's Pistachio Farm on Sunday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/20/lcpd-assists-freeing-hostages-alamogordo/410888001/ LAS CRUCES - A group of officers from the Las Cruces Police Department assisted in the operation that ultimately led to the safe release of 14 hostages held captive for several hours Sunday by a gunman at a popular pistachio farm in Alamogordo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake News
|5 min
|Dittoe
|34
|America’s Hospitals Just Loudly Condemned The S...
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|1
|Married 35 years today
|1 hr
|Sabu
|6
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|9
|Nat Sec Chiefs Just Confirmed That Trump Tried ...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|3
|I Listened...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|89
|Refused Help
|3 hr
|Another
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC