La Luz 4H, Eagles raised over $6K for CAPPED

La Luz 4H, Eagles raised over $6K for CAPPED

Saturday Jun 3

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in conjunction with the La Luz 4H Club raised $6,970 at their Motorcycle Run to Beat Cancer. Motorcyclists get ready to leave the parking lot of the Eagles, 471 24th St., to start their La Luz 4H/Eagles Run to Beat Cancer Saturday. 4H and the Eagles raised $6,970 for CAPPED.

