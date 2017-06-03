La Luz 4H, Eagles raised over $6K for CAPPED
The Fraternal Order of Eagles in conjunction with the La Luz 4H Club raised $6,970 at their Motorcycle Run to Beat Cancer La Luz 4H, Eagles raised over $6K for CAPPED The Fraternal Order of Eagles in conjunction with the La Luz 4H Club raised $6,970 at their Motorcycle Run to Beat Cancer Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2sCFAjn Motorcyclists get ready to leave the parking lot of the Eagles, 471 24th St., to start their La Luz 4H/Eagles Run to Beat Cancer Saturday. 4H and the Eagles raised $6,970 for CAPPED.
