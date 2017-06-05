Judge declares mistrial in Cox's battery trial
A 12th Judicial District Court judge declared a mistrial in Michael T. Cox Jr.'s battery Monday after one of the witnesses testifying in his trial inadvertently made a remark about Cox's conviction in a separate and unrelated case.
