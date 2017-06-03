Former bank employee sentenced to 9 y...

Former bank employee sentenced to 9 years for taking Crime Stoppersa

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

A 53-year-old Alamogordo woman was sentenced to 9 years in prison in 12th Judicial District Court on Friday for taking funds from the Otero County Crime Stoppers accounts. Eight and a half years of her sentenced was suspended.

