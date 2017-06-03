Former bank employee sentenced to 9 years for taking Crime Stoppersa
A 53-year-old Alamogordo woman was sentenced to 9 years in prison in 12th Judicial District Court on Friday for taking funds from the Otero County Crime Stoppers accounts. Eight and a half years of her sentenced was suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Lied and Obama Spied
|53 min
|Yep
|37
|BO's J. V. 's strike again
|58 min
|Yep
|7
|253,000 more jobs
|1 hr
|Yep
|13
|Trump and the Russians ?
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|21
|I Listened...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|39
|So here's the REAL story.
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|2
|Good verses Evil
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|24
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC