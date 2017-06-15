Delays push Starbucks opening date
The Starbucks drive-thru opening date has been delayed due to unknown circumstances but still plans to open in Alamogordo. Delays push Starbucks opening date The Starbucks drive-thru opening date has been delayed due to unknown circumstances but still plans to open in Alamogordo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
