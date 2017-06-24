Committee of Fifty transitions after ...

Committee of Fifty transitions after 53 years ofa

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

The Committee of Fifty has recently decided to disassemble to form an even stronger group, MainGate United, after 53 years of community service. Committee of 50 transitions after 53 years of community service The Committee of Fifty has recently decided to disassemble to form an even stronger group, MainGate United, after 53 years of community service.

