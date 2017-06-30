Alamogordo entrepreneur and successful businessman Brian M. Nelson who launched a Coldwell Banker franchise in town passed away Monday, June 26. Coldwell Banker owner Brian Nelson has passed away Alamogordo entrepreneur and successful businessman Brian M. Nelson who launched a Coldwell Banker franchise in town passed away Monday, June 26. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/30/coldwell-banker-owner-brian-nelson-has-passed-away/440280001/ Nelson with his wife Carol.

