Coldwell Banker owner Brian Nelson ha...

Coldwell Banker owner Brian Nelson has passed away

23 hrs ago

Alamogordo entrepreneur and successful businessman Brian M. Nelson who launched a Coldwell Banker franchise in town passed away Monday, June 26.

