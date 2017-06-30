Coldwell Banker owner Brian Nelson has passed away
Alamogordo entrepreneur and successful businessman Brian M. Nelson who launched a Coldwell Banker franchise in town passed away Monday, June 26. Coldwell Banker owner Brian Nelson has passed away Alamogordo entrepreneur and successful businessman Brian M. Nelson who launched a Coldwell Banker franchise in town passed away Monday, June 26. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/30/coldwell-banker-owner-brian-nelson-has-passed-away/440280001/ Nelson with his wife Carol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Russian Lobbyist Just Blew A Hole In Sessions...
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|6
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|34
|Fake News
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|78
|Dems Don't Get It !
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|31
|I Listened...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|115
|NSA Director Just Revealed Trump’s Disturbing R...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|7
|Trump Kept His Promise to Create Jobs for Ameri...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC