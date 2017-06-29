City Commission scraps $1.1 mil splash pad proposal
City Commission scraps splash pad 4-3 vote declares the city build new playscape and other fix other recreational amenities. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/city-commission-scraps-splash-pad/437702001/ ALAMOGORDO - After an hour of debate, City Commissioners voted 4-3 against building a splash pad to replace Kids' Kingdom, saying the proposal was too expensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Russian Lobbyist Just Blew A Hole In Sessions...
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|6
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|1 hr
|Dittoe
|34
|Fake News
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|78
|Dems Don't Get It !
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|31
|I Listened...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|115
|NSA Director Just Revealed Trump’s Disturbing R...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|7
|Trump Kept His Promise to Create Jobs for Ameri...
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC