City Commission scraps $1.1 mil splash pad proposal

City Commission scraps splash pad 4-3 vote declares the city build new playscape and other fix other recreational amenities. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/city-commission-scraps-splash-pad/437702001/ ALAMOGORDO - After an hour of debate, City Commissioners voted 4-3 against building a splash pad to replace Kids' Kingdom, saying the proposal was too expensive.

