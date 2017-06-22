Bizarre object ends up in New Mexico backyard after storm
Besides the extreme heat, some areas of the state are also dealing with damaging winds that were so powerful, part of a playground ended up in a family's backyard. "I don't go outside during a storm anymore and even watch for lighting or anything like we used to you don't dare," Alamogordo resident Patricia McFarland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump’s a Pathological Liar Who Can’t be Trusted
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|3
|Fake News
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|50
|The Trump Administration Has Just Admitted That...
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|2
|I Listened...
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|96
|Dems Don't Get It !
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|13
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|16
|Health Care
|3 hr
|Dittoe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC