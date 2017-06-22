Bizarre object ends up in New Mexico ...

Bizarre object ends up in New Mexico backyard after storm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Besides the extreme heat, some areas of the state are also dealing with damaging winds that were so powerful, part of a playground ended up in a family's backyard. "I don't go outside during a storm anymore and even watch for lighting or anything like we used to you don't dare," Alamogordo resident Patricia McFarland said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump’s a Pathological Liar Who Can’t be Trusted 2 hr Dittoe 3
Fake News 2 hr Dittoe 50
The Trump Administration Has Just Admitted That... 3 hr Dittoe 2
I Listened... 3 hr Dittoe 96
Dems Don't Get It ! 3 hr Dittoe 13
McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill. 3 hr Dittoe 16
Health Care 3 hr Dittoe 13
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC