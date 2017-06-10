Alamogordo teen competing in 2017 Jetset Magazine cover model search
Victoria Parker, 19, is vying for a chance to land on the cover of Jetset Magazine. Voting ends Wednesday, June 14. Alamogordo teen competing in 2017 Jetset Magazine cover model search Victoria Parker, 19, is vying for a chance to land on the cover of Jetset Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hobby Lobby ???
|2 hr
|None
|26
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Ralph
|507
|Quotes from famous people.
|14 hr
|Ralph
|200
|More Hillary lies.
|14 hr
|Ralph
|48
|Good verses Evil
|14 hr
|Ralph
|35
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Ralph
|747
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|14 hr
|Ralph
|734
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC