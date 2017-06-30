There are on the Alamogordo Daily News story from Yesterday, titled Alamogordo Police Department getting a SWAT team. In it, Alamogordo Daily News reports that:

City approves funds for Alamogordo Police Department SWAT team City Commission votes 7-0 to approve $110,000 for team. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/30/city-approves-funds-alamogordo-police-department-swat-team/440088001/ The Alamogordo Police Department was granted a SWAT team by the City Commission on Tuesday evening.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.