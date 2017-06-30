Alamogordo Police Department getting a SWAT team
City approves funds for Alamogordo Police Department SWAT team City Commission votes 7-0 to approve $110,000 for team. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/30/city-approves-funds-alamogordo-police-department-swat-team/440088001/ The Alamogordo Police Department was granted a SWAT team by the City Commission on Tuesday evening.
#1 Yesterday
Are you kidding me. Alamogordo needs a swat team as much as we need an elephant cage at the zoo. What a joke. I can see the law-suits coming for false arrests, excessive force and civil rights violations. Might as well hand out loaded guns to zoo monkeys
#2 Yesterday
Their explanations as to needing such seem valid to me for a number of reasons.
That the dependence upon other departments for assistance seems antiquated and dangerous.
In instances where seconds count and where innocent lives may be in harm's way and lost.
Reckon this last little skirmish at the Pistachio Ranch dictated a need for faster response times, and personnel who are properly trained and equipped to handle such situations.
That at present, and the challenges this current department may and can face at times, it's like sending a high school basketball team to face off and play against the Harlem Globetrotters.
It appears there is proof in the pudding that this department is ill equipped for such dangerous situations, and that the standard issue alamogordo police officer is not the right solution to handle such emergency situations.
Hence the reason they have called in other departments in the past to assist them with drug raids, sting operations, etc. That this department is lacking.
A number of ways to look at this I suppose.
I know some may feel, and I do at times myself, that this town already has a "Police State" feel to it, and that some will see it as this department only "militarizing" itself against its citizens.
#3 Yesterday
Well, there are a fair number of dangerous people in Alamo... no arguing that. However, is a swat team really necessary? I don't think so. In no time flat it will balloon into something always wanting more and more of your tax dollars. Guarantee it.
#4 23 hrs ago
It does seem that the Police Department here takes highest priority, and precedence over all other city services.
They cry, hold out their hands, and get what they want, while the rest of the city lies in ruins.
I read not that long back about many new vehicles, communications upgrades, armament-firearm upgrades for the entire dept, and much other ancillary equipment.
Oh, and that lovely little "toy" the city has and we can assume still possesses, that MRAP Military Vehicle. You can best believe that toy is costing taxpayers by the month for its storage, upkeep, operating costs, etc.
Everyone has their own opinions, but to me, Alamogordo seems to be a place that I no longer wish to live my life in, and that desire and need grows with each passing day
#5 7 hrs ago
All I know is it won't change any when the same problem people will be in the new as they were in the old and same issues arrive of abuse and fraud of public property and time.
Let's not forget the facebook drama boy still has his job and will be on the swat team. No bs folks.
#6 7 hrs ago
Salary increases for them. The reality is Alamogordo police you see who is hired these days, and eat type of people they hire. Such as the facebook drama boy who still is employed and had a nice paid vacation, is back on duty a slap on the hand. The attitude to most new apd officers is the public is the enemy and it is us vs them attitude.
I did notice it was kept hush how the chief got a brand new police package unmarked pickup costing over 70 grand in luxury features cruise control and seat tvs for family trips then totals it a week after getting it from what i understand was playing with a cell phone, but blamed the other driver, both being guilty lf cell use but the civ got blamed. Oh my you didn't hear about that did you all. Yep do a records request. No bullshitto here folks.
One issue APD has is abuse of patrol vehicles and lack thereof of care or maintaining them. You can see it on a nightly basis if you pay attention one or few (but not all) driving like maniacs 80 plus down Indian Wells, over 90 on white sands going back and forth not for any reason. Heck many may have noticed a couple will literally ride your bumper trolling to get you to slip up to have pc for a stop. Others will be driving opposite direction then get a good distance just to turn and floor it over 100 on white sands to catch up to you to only ride your bumper running you trolling for a pc. Then will speed off and do illegal u turns, speed etc.
I mean hey what do some care, it is not theirs and hey if they crash it, break it, who cares they can get a new one or borrow someone else's until a new vehicle is acquired.
Nothing like going 70 down Washington and hitting 10th and Washington at 50 mph getting air not touching 10th at the hump banging up the front and rear bumpers, cuba is another let's get air location. The mindset of some.
Oh boy how the public would love to know the secret police profiles that are built and being compiled on some for no reason or justification other then a officers hate for a general person, or dislike. Don't get me wrong criminals are in fact in it but also many innocent persons being added to it. Yep another day and time to tell that one. So if you ever got that hunch your being watched everytime you drive around all of sudden keep that in mind.
The LAPD attitude of the 80s and 70s is here. Not too many boots so let's make up for it with speed and aggression.
You notice how they isolated the fire department completely. Reality is APD takes monies from nearly every dept budget. So remember anytime a new vehicle, team is made that could have been pot holes, parks etc, including fire dept monies. Fact jack.
#7 6 hrs ago
Sounds like you would take a knife to a gun fight ? I remember some gun fights there where deputy's were wounded or killed.
#8 5 hrs ago
Ralph, we are going to differ here. A swat team for a town of just a little over 30,000 will just end up being very expensive overkill. Not necessary. I can't drive across town from my home to my bank or a restaurant without my radar detector being lit up like a Christmas tree...all the way there and all of the way back, every time. Man that is getting old. No, we already have plenty of overlapping law enforcement agencies in Alamogordo. We don't need anymore. It is already pretty much a police state.
#9 3 hrs ago
A Swat team has many functions and travel all over the area, with Alamo being so close to the border I can see the use for them in addition to assisting the air force base when needed..I did find it amusing that in the town charter there was the law that you still cannot tie down a sidearm holster.
