Alamogordo Kmart to close its doors in September
Alamogordo Kmart to close its doors in September Local store is one of 49 Kmarts nationwide to be closed down. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.alamogordonews.com/story/news/local/2017/06/08/alamogordo-kmart-close-its-doors-september/378541001/ ALAMOGORDO - Kmart, located in the White Sands Mall, will be closing its doors after 41 years of business in Alamogordo.
