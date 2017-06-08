16-year-old teen flies in the Alamogordo skies
In this June 8, 2017, photo, New Mexico Aviation Aerospace Association President Bill Schuert, Bo Perry and Bob Pavelka of Ed's Flying Service stand together after Perry's solo flight at the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport in Alamogordo, N.M. Perry, a student at Alamogordo High School, has been working hard for the last five months learning to fly powered aircraft at Ed's Flying Service, located at the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport. One June morning, Perry took a big step in his training and completed his first solo flight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake News
|1 hr
|Laughing
|35
|Health Care
|2 hr
|Laughing
|6
|America’s Hospitals Just Loudly Condemned The S...
|4 hr
|Ronnie
|2
|Married 35 years today
|5 hr
|Sabu
|6
|McConnell Won’t Show Anyone The Trumpcare Bill.
|6 hr
|Dittoe
|9
|Nat Sec Chiefs Just Confirmed That Trump Tried ...
|7 hr
|Dittoe
|3
|I Listened...
|7 hr
|Dittoe
|89
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC