16-year-old teen flies in the Alamogordo skies

In this June 8, 2017, photo, New Mexico Aviation Aerospace Association President Bill Schuert, Bo Perry and Bob Pavelka of Ed's Flying Service stand together after Perry's solo flight at the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport in Alamogordo, N.M. Perry, a student at Alamogordo High School, has been working hard for the last five months learning to fly powered aircraft at Ed's Flying Service, located at the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport. One June morning, Perry took a big step in his training and completed his first solo flight.

