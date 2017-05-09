Udall stops in Carrizozo

Udall stops in Carrizozo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ruidoso News

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Carrizozo Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists about revitalization and the emerging arts scene Udall stops in Carrizozo U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Carrizozo Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists about revitalization and the emerging arts scene Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2ps4gJv U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists in Carrizozo about revitalization efforts and the ways emerging arts businesses in the area benefit the community and boost the local economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disturbing News 4 min Pragmatist 1
Trump is actually making America great again 1 hr Pragmatist 22
Quotes from famous people. 1 hr Pragmatist 129
Trump Poem 1 hr Dittoe 10
Fox News In Trouble as Major Competitor Begins ... 4 hr Dittoe 3
Mitch McConnell Is Freaking Out 4 hr Dittoe 1
Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16) 4 hr Dittoe 439
Our Unethical So-Called President 5 hr Willie Granville 101
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC