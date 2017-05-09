Udall stops in Carrizozo
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Carrizozo Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists about revitalization and the emerging arts scene Udall stops in Carrizozo U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Carrizozo Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists about revitalization and the emerging arts scene Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2ps4gJv U.S. Sen. Tom Udall met with Mayor Rick Hyatt and local artists in Carrizozo about revitalization efforts and the ways emerging arts businesses in the area benefit the community and boost the local economy.
