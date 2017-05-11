Rizo's named one of New Mexico's best...

Rizo's named one of New Mexico's best Mexicana

Thursday May 11 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Rizo's Mexican Restaurant is rated as one of the top 10 Mexican restaurants in New Mexico by Best Things New Mexico. Rizo's named one of New Mexico's best Mexican restaurants Rizo's Mexican Restaurant is rated as one of the top 10 Mexican restaurants in New Mexico by Best Things New Mexico.

