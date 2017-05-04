Reaper drone crashes near Holloman Air Force Base
A U.S. Air Force unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed this morning just before noon about seven miles south of Highway 70 near Holloman Air Force Base which is about eight miles from Alamogordo. The aircraft - each costs about $16.9 million - is assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron, which is part of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Flying Training Unit, and was taking part in a regularly scheduled training mission, the Air Force said in a news release.
