Otero County Sheriff's Office operation nets dozens
Otero County Sheriff's Office operation nets dozens Otero County Sheriff's Office arrest 40 people after conclusion of their undercover operation. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pPUSmF An Otero County Sheriff's Office deputy talks to a man who was arrested on an arrest warrant during the man's booking process at the Otero County Fairgrounds Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's Baaaaaack!
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|3
|Disturbing News
|2 hr
|Yeah
|6
|Breaking News!!!!!!!
|3 hr
|You mean
|5
|The Right from the Left
|4 hr
|You mean
|14
|Raid
|6 hr
|Sabu
|8
|Fox News In Trouble as Major Competitor Begins ...
|6 hr
|Dittoe
|5
|Quotes from famous people.
|6 hr
|Dittoe
|131
|Trump is actually making America great again
|7 hr
|Ralph
|23
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC