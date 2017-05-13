NMSU-A graduates celebrate new beginnings
A graduates celebrate new beginnings An estimated 75 graduates walked in New Mexico State University - Alamogordo's 40th annual commencement ceremony. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2rd08yb New Mexico State University - Alamogordo graduated an estimated 100 students on Friday, 75 of which walked for the commencement ceremony.
