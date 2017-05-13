NMSU-A graduates celebrate new beginn...

NMSU-A graduates celebrate new beginnings

Saturday May 13 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

New Mexico State University - Alamogordo graduated an estimated 100 students on Friday, 75 of which walked for the commencement ceremony.

