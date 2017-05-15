Missile test to cause road closures An upcoming missile test scheduled for the morning of May 18 will require the closure of three state highways. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2rjJjl8 The test, being conducted by White Sands Missile Range will require the closure of Highway 54 between the McGregor Range exit and Orogrande, Highway 70 between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo, and Highway 380 from San Antonio to Carrizozo.

