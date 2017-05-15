Missile test to cause road closures
Missile test to cause road closures An upcoming missile test scheduled for the morning of May 18 will require the closure of three state highways. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2rjJjl8 The test, being conducted by White Sands Missile Range will require the closure of Highway 54 between the McGregor Range exit and Orogrande, Highway 70 between San Augustine Pass and Alamogordo, and Highway 380 from San Antonio to Carrizozo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Starbucks Not Opening ?
|1 min
|Sabu
|3
|Clinton Foundation Ship Caught Smuggling 460 Re...
|8 min
|obviously
|16
|I Listened...
|10 min
|Good Luck
|6
|Poll asks Voters to Describe Trump
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|10
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Advice
|715
|Moving Forward
|3 hr
|Repaired
|3
|A Promise Made is a Promise Kept
|3 hr
|Nope
|13
|Our Unethical So-Called President
|4 hr
|Good Luck
|168
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC