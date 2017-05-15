LAPD honors officers killed in 2016
Los Alamos Police Department staff, family, friends and community members gathered Monday morning in the Justice Center's parking lot to honor and remember those who had lost their lives over the past year, including three police officers from New Mexico. A final role call was conducted with members of the Los Alamos Police Department and Sheriff Marco Lucero, front center.
