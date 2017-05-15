Highway closures planned Thursday for...

Highway closures planned Thursday for test of Army missile

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Portions of three southern New Mexico highways will be closed for an hour Thursday morning for a test launch of an Army tactical missile. U.S. 54 and adjacent railroad tracks will be closed between Orogrande and the McGregor Range exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Our Unethical So-Called President 50 min Willie Granville 195
Remote IP Posting 1 hr None 15
Knocking Trump 1 hr None 17
New Starbucks Not Opening ? 6 hr Sabu 14
Moving Forward 7 hr Are they 8
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 9 hr Ralph 721
Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16) 9 hr Ralph 463
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Otero County was issued at May 17 at 2:17AM MDT

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC