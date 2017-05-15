Highway closures planned Thursday for test of Army missile
Portions of three southern New Mexico highways will be closed for an hour Thursday morning for a test launch of an Army tactical missile. U.S. 54 and adjacent railroad tracks will be closed between Orogrande and the McGregor Range exit.
