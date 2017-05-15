Fallen officers honored at Washington...

Fallen officers honored at Washington memorial

New Mexico lost three lawmen in 2016 in Hatch police officer Jose Chavez, Alamogordo officer Clint Corvinus and Valencia County deputy Ryan Thomas. President Trump was an unannounced speaker at Monday morning's peace officer memorial service at the capitol.

