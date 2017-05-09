County Commission to discuss borehole...

County Commission to discuss borehole projecta

County Commission to discuss borehole project again Otero County Commissioners will discuss the controversial borehole project among other topics Friday, May 12. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2q1C3wZ This month's Otero County Commission regular meeting will be held Friday, May 12 at 9 a.m. at the Otero County Administration Building, 1101 N. New York Ave. County Commissioners will heavily discuss the Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project among other topics. ALAMOGORDO - This month's Otero County Commission meeting will be held Friday, May 12, instead of Thursday due to scheduling conflicts.

