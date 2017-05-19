County adopts anti-discrimination policy toa
County adopts anti-discrimination policy to receive federal funds Otero County Commissioners approved a resolution adopting the 2017 Title IV Program in order to receive federal funding. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2qDflvi Otero County Commissioners approved a resolution that assures no person shall be discriminated against on the grounds of race, gender or national origin etc.
