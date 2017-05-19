Cloudcroft Police Chief Flotte to retire
Cloudcroft Police Chief Flotte to retire After serving Otero County for 25 years, Matt Flotte plans to retire from law enforcement. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2qDcFxJ "I started my career in 1990 at 19 years old in Alamogordo," Flotte said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|us !
|27 min
|Ralph
|6
|Difference between BO and Trump
|30 min
|Ralph
|30
|Our Unethical So-Called President
|32 min
|Ralph
|269
|Good verses Evil
|5 hr
|Ralph
|9
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|731
|Grandpa says' (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|718
|Quotes from famous people.
|5 hr
|Ralph
|175
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC