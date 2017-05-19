Cloudcroft Police Chief Flotte to retire

Cloudcroft Police Chief Flotte to retire

Friday May 19

Cloudcroft Police Chief Flotte to retire After serving Otero County for 25 years, Matt Flotte plans to retire from law enforcement. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2qDcFxJ "I started my career in 1990 at 19 years old in Alamogordo," Flotte said.

