Building Contractors Association fed ...

Building Contractors Association fed up with water ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Building Contractors Association fed up with water ordinance Josh Rardin speaks to City Commission, saying ordinance will prohibit developers from building in Alamogordo. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2q4yWob Josh Rardin, member of the Building Contractors Association of Otero County, talks to City Commissioners on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clinton Foundation Ship Caught Smuggling 460 Re... 5 hr Good Luck 4
Breaking News!!!!!!! 5 hr None 45
Farmer's Market 5 hr None 10
Where did Spicer go. 7 hr Good Luck 15
What is Your Answer???? 9 hr None 3
Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16) 10 hr Dittoe 455
Quotes from famous people. 11 hr Dittoe 146
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC