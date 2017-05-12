Borehole center of heated debate again at county meeting Otero County Commissioners declared their neutrality when it comes to the Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2qbyQer The Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project was met by protesters and ultimately a neutral vote by the Board of Otero County Commissioners at their Friday, May 12 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.