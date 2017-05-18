Alamogordo teachers honored for savin...

Alamogordo teachers honored for saving students' lives

Thursday

Alamogordo teachers honored for saving students' lives Kendra Lemke and Joelle Jaskolowski both separately performed the Heimlich maneuver on choking students. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2rxh3f3 Kendra Lemke and Joelle Jaskolowski, both Alamogordo Public Schools educators, were honored Wednesday night by Superintendent Adrianne Salas and APS Board of Education President David Weaver for saving two students by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

