Alamogordo man sentenced to 99 years for molesting girl in 2006
An Otero County jury found a 31-year-old Alamogordo man guilty Wednesday for molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2006. Alamogordo man sentenced to 99 years for molesting girl in 2006 An Otero County jury found a 31-year-old Alamogordo man guilty Wednesday for molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Difference between BO and Trump
|4 min
|Another
|32
|Good verses Evil
|20 min
|Laughing
|10
|Obama Lied and Obama Spied
|25 min
|Laughing
|12
|us !
|42 min
|Good Luck
|9
|Trump and the Russians ?
|1 hr
|Ralph
|1
|Our Unethical So-Called President
|5 hr
|Ralph
|269
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Ralph
|731
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC