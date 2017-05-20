Alamogordo man sentenced to 99 years ...

Alamogordo man sentenced to 99 years for molesting girl in 2006

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Ruidoso News

An Otero County jury found a 31-year-old Alamogordo man guilty Wednesday for molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2006. Alamogordo man sentenced to 99 years for molesting girl in 2006 An Otero County jury found a 31-year-old Alamogordo man guilty Wednesday for molesting a 6-year-old girl in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Difference between BO and Trump 4 min Another 32
Good verses Evil 20 min Laughing 10
Obama Lied and Obama Spied 25 min Laughing 12
us ! 42 min Good Luck 9
Trump and the Russians ? 1 hr Ralph 1
Our Unethical So-Called President 5 hr Ralph 269
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 9 hr Ralph 731
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Otero County was issued at May 26 at 6:38AM MDT

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC