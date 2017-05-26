Alamogordo hiker dies after falling into canyon
Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Alamogordo hiker dies after falling into canyon Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/05/26/alamogordo-hiker-dies-after-falling-into-canyon-david-morales/349958001/ LAS CRUCES - Rescuers have recovered the body of a 19-year-old hiker who fell 250 feet into a canyon on Thursday night in the Alamogordo area, police said. New Mexico State Police identified the hiker as David Morales, of Alamogordo.
