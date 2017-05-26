Alamogordo hiker dies after falling i...

Alamogordo hiker dies after falling into canyon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Alamogordo hiker dies after falling into canyon Authorities recover body of David Morales, 19, of Alamogordo, who fell 250 feet into a canyon near the Tunnel Vista area Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/05/26/alamogordo-hiker-dies-after-falling-into-canyon-david-morales/349958001/ LAS CRUCES - Rescuers have recovered the body of a 19-year-old hiker who fell 250 feet into a canyon on Thursday night in the Alamogordo area, police said. New Mexico State Police identified the hiker as David Morales, of Alamogordo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Lied and Obama Spied 2 hr Good Luck 35
the fate of kathy griffin 3 hr I think 16
BO's J. V. 's strike again 6 hr Good thing 5
253,000 more jobs 6 hr And never 11
More Hillary lies. 6 hr Trump 27
10 Questions Republicans and Trump Supporters D... 7 hr Ralph 9
California about to put in single payer 7 hr Ralph 15
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC