1956: Ellen Haile is named Alamo Mother of thea

The Alamogordo-Holloman "Mother of the Year" and winner of the exquisite ranch mink stole offered in The Alamogordo Daily News-Sierra Theater contest is Mrs. Ellen Haile, of 1119 Ohio Avenue. She will appear on the stage of the fine new Sierra theater at 3 p.m. today to received the grand prize in a special presentation ceremony.

