1956: Ellen Haile is named Alamo Mother of thea
Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2px0Jtt The Alamogordo-Holloman "Mother of the Year" and winner of the exquisite ranch mink stole offered in The Alamogordo Daily News-Sierra Theater contest is Mrs. Ellen Haile, of 1119 Ohio Avenue. She will appear on the stage of the fine new Sierra theater at 3 p.m. today to received the grand prize in a special presentation ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaking News!!!!!!!
|20 min
|None
|29
|Real Reason Comey was fired
|1 hr
|None
|26
|Trump hires major criminal defense firm today
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|22
|Advice to Republicans
|2 hr
|Ralph
|5
|Our Unethical So-Called President
|2 hr
|Ralph
|119
|Democrats depend on fake news
|2 hr
|Dittoe
|3
|She's Baaaaaack!
|2 hr
|Pragmatist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC