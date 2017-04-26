PLUAC opposes controversial borehole project The Public Land Use Advisory Committee opposed the deep borehole project and will notify County Commissioners. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pnDjdD The Public Land Use Advisory Committee opposed the controversial Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project Wednesday and will forward their recommendation to the County Commissioners to discuss at their next meeting May 12. ALAMOGORDO - The Public Land Use Advisory Committee held a public meeting Wednesday concerning the Salt Basin Deep Borehole Research Project that was a continuation of their March 29 meeting.

