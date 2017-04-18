Of Oppenheimer and the Bhagwat Gita (Lead, correcting intro) (April...

Of Oppenheimer and the Bhagwat Gita (...

Of Oppenheimer and the Bhagwat Gita

In the midst of heightened posturing by North Korea over a potential thermonuclear war Saturday April 22 is the 113th birth anniversary of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, a father of the first atomic bomb in 1945. While an actual thermonuclear war may not come to be, Oppenheimer's remarkable clarity over the bomb's creation and justifiability of its use followed by philosophical ambiguity can all be traced to his passionate lifelong fascination for the Bhagwat Gita.

