New Mexico tanning salon owner facing 166 counts of voyeurism
Officers in Alamogordo say 28-year-old Cody Garcia was captured on the business' surveillance video recording two women with his cell phone while they were in a tanning booth last year. One woman noticed and reported it to police.
