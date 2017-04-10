New Mexico tanning salon owner facing...

New Mexico tanning salon owner facing 166 counts of voyeurism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officers in Alamogordo say 28-year-old Cody Garcia was captured on the business' surveillance video recording two women with his cell phone while they were in a tanning booth last year. One woman noticed and reported it to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free College in NY and CA while NM cuts all mon... 3 hr Good Luck 3
Sanctuary cities 6 hr Good Luck 69
Anti-Christ has been elected 10 hr Good Luck 80
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 16 hr Ralph 663
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 16 hr Ralph 672
Quotes from famous people. 16 hr Ralph 81
Chump Joke of the Day 16 hr Ralph 349
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC