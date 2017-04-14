Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum
Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum ARCA Space Corporation, out of Las Cruces, will display their Haas 2CA Rocket in Alamogordo on Wednesday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oILznT The New Mexico Museum of Space History will host the Haas 2CA rocket on Wednesday afternoon.
