Junior Leadership Otero delivers good...

Junior Leadership Otero delivers goods to CYFDa

Monday Apr 24

Junior Leadership Otero delivers goods to CYFD foster kids Junior Leadership Otero donated 287 items that included backpacks and pajamas to CYFD for their foster children Monday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pYBAZQ Junior Leadership Otero advocates deliver a box full of goodies to the Children, Youth and Families Department of Otero and Lincoln counties Monday for foster children in their foster care.

