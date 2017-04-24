Junior Leadership Otero delivers goods to CYFDa
Junior Leadership Otero delivers goods to CYFD foster kids Junior Leadership Otero donated 287 items that included backpacks and pajamas to CYFD for their foster children Monday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pYBAZQ Junior Leadership Otero advocates deliver a box full of goodies to the Children, Youth and Families Department of Otero and Lincoln counties Monday for foster children in their foster care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New North Korean policy
|1 hr
|Good Luck
|14
|Aussie grocery chain
|1 hr
|Laughing
|11
|Imagine
|1 hr
|Good Luck
|8
|Still taking it in !
|2 hr
|Ralph
|3
|Trump’s Corporate Tax Plan Just Leaked. He Lied...
|5 hr
|Ralph
|23
|Chump Joke of the Day (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|381
|Joke of the day. (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Ralph
|692
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC