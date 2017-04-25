Flickinger receives generous donation of $100K The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts received a generous donation of $100,00 from a community philanthropist. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pjpfln The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts received a generous donation of $100,000 from a former Alamogordo business owner and philanthropist Clare Miller.

