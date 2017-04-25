Flickinger receives generous donation of $100K
Flickinger receives generous donation of $100K The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts received a generous donation of $100,00 from a community philanthropist. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2pjpfln The Flickinger Center for Performing Arts received a generous donation of $100,000 from a former Alamogordo business owner and philanthropist Clare Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump cant get it done
|3 hr
|Pragmatist
|42
|The Draft
|4 hr
|Pragmatist
|70
|New North Korean policy
|5 hr
|Good Luck
|14
|Aussie grocery chain
|5 hr
|Laughing
|11
|Imagine
|5 hr
|Good Luck
|8
|Still taking it in !
|7 hr
|Ralph
|3
|Trump’s Corporate Tax Plan Just Leaked. He Lied...
|9 hr
|Ralph
|23
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC