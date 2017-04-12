Driver accused of DWI in accident

Driver accused of DWI in accident

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Driver accused of DWI in accident Alamogordo Police and Fire departments temporarily closed First Street and White Sands Boulevard after a vehicle crash. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oq6SZe Alamogordo Police and Fire departments temporarily closed First Street and White Sands Boulevard after a man riding a moped crashed into a Chevrolet sedan around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, an APD spokesman said.

