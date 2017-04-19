ColumnistsLiberalism a religion to fo...

ColumnistsLiberalism a religion to followersLiberalism a religion to...

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Faithful adherence is why politics is so important to the left, it's why they protest and the right doesn't. Liberalism has become like a religion to its followers Faithful adherence is why politics is so important to the left, it's why they protest and the right doesn't.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Draft 1 hr Pragmatist 43
Maxine Waters & Sharia Law 1 hr Ralph 9
Al Sharpton's taxes 1 hr Ralph 1
Joke of the day. (Jan '16) 5 hr Ralph 681
Quotes from famous people. 5 hr Ralph 92
Grandpa says' (Jan '16) 5 hr Ralph 672
Chump Joke of the Day 6 hr Ralph 366
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,410,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC