City passes 1st reading of public affray ordinance

Wednesday Apr 12

City passes 1st reading of public affray ordinance New ordinance will allow charges for fighting in public to be prosecuted in municipal court. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oZnjyX ALAMOGORDO - City Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance that will make it possible for the Alamogordo Municipal Court to hear public affray citation cases.

