Alamogordo police arrest trio accused of stealing guns

Alamogordo police say sometime between April 2 and April 5, 20-year-old Tyler Gilmore, 19-year-old Carek Lawson and 16-year-old Alyssa Nease broke into a home on Scenic Drive in Alamogordo. Once inside, police say the trio took 11 guns, electronics, jewelry and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.