Alamogordo police arrest trio accused of stealing guns
Alamogordo police say sometime between April 2 and April 5, 20-year-old Tyler Gilmore, 19-year-old Carek Lawson and 16-year-old Alyssa Nease broke into a home on Scenic Drive in Alamogordo. Once inside, police say the trio took 11 guns, electronics, jewelry and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Interesting piece of forgotten U.S. History
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|11
|Mar--a-Lago: deja vu
|1 hr
|Pragmatist
|1
|Alamogordo Motel Owner Sexually Assaulted Women (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Maria munoz
|30
|Sanctuary cities
|2 hr
|Good Luck
|83
|Free College in NY and CA while NM cuts all mon...
|3 hr
|Ralph
|13
|Chump Joke of the Day
|10 hr
|Ralph
|350
|Quotes from famous people.
|10 hr
|Ralph
|82
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC