Alamogordo police arrest trio accused...

Alamogordo police arrest trio accused of stealing guns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Alamogordo police say sometime between April 2 and April 5, 20-year-old Tyler Gilmore, 19-year-old Carek Lawson and 16-year-old Alyssa Nease broke into a home on Scenic Drive in Alamogordo. Once inside, police say the trio took 11 guns, electronics, jewelry and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An Interesting piece of forgotten U.S. History 1 hr Pragmatist 11
Mar--a-Lago: deja vu 1 hr Pragmatist 1
Alamogordo Motel Owner Sexually Assaulted Women (Oct '14) 1 hr Maria munoz 30
Sanctuary cities 2 hr Good Luck 83
Free College in NY and CA while NM cuts all mon... 3 hr Ralph 13
Chump Joke of the Day 10 hr Ralph 350
Quotes from famous people. 10 hr Ralph 82
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC