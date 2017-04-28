Alamogordo MainStreet awarded $5K for...

Alamogordo MainStreet awarded $5K for beautification

Alamogordo MainStreet awarded $5K for beautification Project seeks to clean up outside of Missions Billiard building and two adjacent vacant buildings on 10th Street. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2qgI2eZ Mission Billiards, as well as the two vacant buildings adjacent, are the focus of Alamogordo MainStreet's newest beautification project.

