Two men arrested in attempted robbery...

Two men arrested in attempted robbery of Alamogordo KFC

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Two men arrested in attempted robbery of Alamogordo KFC Adam Liges and Emilio Estrada were arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted armed robbery. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mCPphI Emilio Estrada, 28, was arrested on Monday, March 6 in connection with an attempted robbery of KFC on Feb. 17. ALAMOGORDO - Two men have been arrested by the Alamogordo Police Department in connection with the attempted armed robbery of the local KFC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venezuela diet 16 min Pragmatist 56
Who is hiring and why don't they hire in Otero ... 26 min Sabu 8
Don't let Obama come to your town ! (Aug '12) 1 hr Good Luck 9
Chump Joke of the Day 1 hr Seventeen 305
Quotes from famous people. 1 hr There 46
CNNÂ’s Latest Lie Blew Up In Their Face 1 hr Yeah 32
Trump is doing it ! 2 hr Bill 247
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,906 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC