Two men arrested in attempted robbery of Alamogordo KFC
Two men arrested in attempted robbery of Alamogordo KFC Adam Liges and Emilio Estrada were arrested on Monday in connection with the attempted armed robbery. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mCPphI Emilio Estrada, 28, was arrested on Monday, March 6 in connection with an attempted robbery of KFC on Feb. 17. ALAMOGORDO - Two men have been arrested by the Alamogordo Police Department in connection with the attempted armed robbery of the local KFC.
