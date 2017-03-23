Silver City Town Council re-elects Be...

Silver City Town Council re-elects Bettison as Mayor Pro Tem,...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

Members of the Silver City Town Council met in regular session Tuesday, March 21, 2017. With no public input, councilor comments took place after the usual opening items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alamogordo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Fart of the Deal 34 min Good Luck 1
Without Democrat Support 37 min Good Luck 3
Trump team was under surveillance !!!! 3 hr yeah 17
BO collusion ? 3 hr yeah 5
Playground safety inspector? 3 hr Good Luck 3
Trump was right about being survailled 3 hr yeah 4
Chump Joke of the Day 3 hr Another 331
Sewer water used for soccer fields in alamo? 3 hr Good Luck 32
Trump cant get it done 4 hr Ralph 38
See all Alamogordo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alamogordo Forum Now

Alamogordo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alamogordo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Alamogordo, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC