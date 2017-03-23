Silver City Town Council re-elects Bettison as Mayor Pro Tem,...
Members of the Silver City Town Council met in regular session Tuesday, March 21, 2017. With no public input, councilor comments took place after the usual opening items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alamogordo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Fart of the Deal
|34 min
|Good Luck
|1
|Without Democrat Support
|37 min
|Good Luck
|3
|Trump team was under surveillance !!!!
|3 hr
|yeah
|17
|BO collusion ?
|3 hr
|yeah
|5
|Playground safety inspector?
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|3
|Trump was right about being survailled
|3 hr
|yeah
|4
|Chump Joke of the Day
|3 hr
|Another
|331
|Sewer water used for soccer fields in alamo?
|3 hr
|Good Luck
|32
|Trump cant get it done
|4 hr
|Ralph
|38
Find what you want!
Search Alamogordo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC